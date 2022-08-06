Alex Jones must pay over $4M to parents of school shooting victims

JONES: In this file photo, Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Jones must pay $4.11 million in defamation damages for falsely claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury said Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, after deliberating for a full day in Travis County. Sergio Flores/Getty Images