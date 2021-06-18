Analysis: Pockets of unvaccinated Americans may prolong pandemic

VACCINE CLINIC: Travel nurse Tiquella Russell of Texas displays her scrub cap shortly after administering a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in South Los Angeles on Feb. 25, 2021. African Americans and Latinos comprise a majority of the South LA community and are dying of COVID-19 at a rate significantly higher than whites. Vaccine equity has also lagged in South Los Angeles relative to some more wealthy areas. Mario Tama/Getty Images/Tribune News Service