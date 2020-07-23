Another relief check looks likely. But for how much?

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Tuesday said they will include a new round of coronavirus stimulus payments in the upcoming pandemic relief bill, dramatically increasingly the likelihood that more checks will go out to help Americans combat the economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Democrats had previously endorsed the idea.
"We want another round of direct payments to help American families keep driving our national comeback," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.
Republicans have not identified how much the payments should be or who should be eligible to receive them. They plan to release legislation in the coming days.
In a House bill passed in May, Democrats called for $1,200 payments to adults and $1,200-per-dependent for up to three children, phasing out for individuals with taxable incomes above $75,000 a year and couples above $150,000.
The support for a new stimulus payment marked a thin area of agreement in the negotiations between the White House and Republicans, and Democrats on Capitol Hill.
But even as negotiations got underway in earnest Tuesday, both McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., separately indicated that an agreement by the end of next week – when some of the relief funding approved by Congress in March begins to expire – is unlikely.
So far, Trump administration officials have held separate meetings with Republicans and Democrats. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have not begun direct talks, a sign of a slow start.
McConnell hopes to reach "fairly significant support" among Republicans before he begins talking with Democrats.
'We're very early on'
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Capitol Hill that "we're very early on in the negotiations and the discussions. ... To put it in a football term, we're on our own 20 yard line."
He met with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., in Pelosi's office Tuesday, but they emerged with no public agreements. Meadows said they're all waiting on Senate Republicans to put forward a bill. Democrats chided the GOP for so far being unable to even agree amongst themselves on a plan.
But some areas of agreement are becoming clear.
There is support for continuing the enhanced unemployment payments that began earlier this year and are due to expire at the end of the month. However, the $600 payment is expected to be whittled down.
Republicans are furious that people can receive more on unemployment than they did while working, and are determined to ensure that they don't set up the same system moving forward.