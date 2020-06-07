FRANKFURT/LONDON – Protesters around the world took to the streets again on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings, in a wave of outrage at the death of African American George Floyd in the United States and racism against minorities in their own nations.
Floyd’s death, after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck while detaining him, has convulsed the United States.
The largest demonstrations elsewhere on Friday appeared to be in Germany, where more than 10,000 people gathered in Frankfurt and Hamburg, according to Reuters journalists.
Many raised hands in the air and held banners with slogans such as: “Your Pain Is My Pain, Your Fight Is My Fight.”
One poster at the Frankfurt rally asked: “How Many Weren’t Filmed?” in reference to the fact that Floyd’s case was caught on camera in Minneapolis.
As authorities in many parts warned of the risk of COVID-19 infections from large gatherings, many protesters wore anti-coronavirus masks, some in black or with a clenched fist image.
In London’s Trafalgar Square, dozens took to one knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Placards read: “White People Must Do More” and “Justice for Belly Mujinga” in reference to a rail worker who died of COVID-19 after being spat at by a man who said he was infected.
Having 'uncomfortable discussions'
“There are a lot of uncomfortable conversations that people have been avoiding because it’s unpleasant, it’s not fun, and it can create tension, whether that’s in your family or with your friends or in your workplace,” said law firm worker Ada Offor, 21, in Trafalgar Square.
“But they’re conversations that need to be had if we want to avoid things like this happening in the future, if we want to create reform, if we want to finally create a kind of society where black bodies are treated equally.”
Austrian demonstrators gathered near the U.S. Embassy, holding banners with slogans such as “There Are No Races Just One Species”, while in Norway police let thousands of people protest even though authorities had said only 50 would be allowed.
Ignoring one-metre social distancing guidelines but wearing masks, several thousand people gathered in front of the Norwegian parliament and hundreds outside the U.S. Embassy.
Elsewhere, rallies were scheduled on Friday in the Netherlands, Liberia, Italy, Canada and Greece.
More were planned for the weekend though Paris police have banned a protest in front of the U.S. Embassy on Saturday, citing the risks of social disorder and the coronavirus.
Thousands in Australia defy bans at Black Lives Matter protests
MELBOURNE – Thousands of Australians gathered in protests on Saturday embracing the cause of U.S. protesters angered by the death of a black man in police custody, defying bans and police warnings that fines will be issued for breaching social-distancing rules.
More than 5,000 people wearing masks and holding “Black Lives Matter” placards protested peacefully in Brisbane, with heavy police presence, according to ABC News.
Inspired by the death of George Floyd – who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes – rallies were also set to take place in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart.
In the United States on Friday, prominent Democratic politicians adopting the slogans of the nationwide protests and announced reforms, as tensions remained high in major cities after days of largely peaceful protests that saw sporadic violence.
Australians were also using their protests to call for an end of mistreatment of indigenous Australians by police. Many protesters in Brisbane were wrapped in indigenous flags.
Organisers of a Sydney protest launched an urgent appeal on Saturday to allow for the rally after the Supreme Court of the state, New South Wales, ruled it on Friday unlawful under coronavirus restrictions.
Protesters vowed to rally even without a permit, with Australian media reporting there were still about 5,000 people expected to attend the Sydney protest.
NSW Police Minister David Elliott said the police were prepared “for anybody” who flouts the law.
“Freedom of speech isn’t as free as we would like it to be at the moment,” Elliott said. “Rules at the moment are clear.”
In Victoria in Australia’s southeast, which is still battling outbreaks of the new coronavirus and where social distancing rules allow for gatherings of no more than 20 people, health authorities were urging people not to attend the rallies.
“It is not the time to be having large gatherings,” Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told a briefing.
Victorian police threatened fines for protest organisers and people breaking social distancing rules.
Canada to Trudeau: 'Stand up to Trump!'
OTTAWA – Canadian protesters chanted “Stand up to Trump!” to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he joined thousands at an anti-racism rally on Friday and took a knee alongside protesters.
Trudeau, wearing a black mask and surrounded by bodyguards, made a surprise appearance at the “No justice = No peace” rally in front of Parliament. His appearance came a day after police shot and killed an indigenous woman during a wellness check in eastern Canada.
Demonstrations were held in other Canadian cities on Friday, including Toronto, where hundreds walked downtown in protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in police custody in Minnesota.
Trudeau three times took a knee alongside other protesters, a gesture used to protest against police brutality and the treatment of African-Americans by police. Afterward, several people thanked Trudeau for kneeling.
On Monday, police tear-gassed peaceful protesters outside the White House to make way for President Donald Trump to have his picture taken holding a Bible while standing in front of a church.
Asked to comment on Trump’s idea of using soldiers against protesters on Tuesday, the Liberal prime minister paused for more than 20 seconds before he said that Canadians were watching the United States with “horror and consternation.”
Trudeau did not speak at the rally Friday and left as the protesters began a march to the U.S. Embassy, near the Parliament building.
“What needs to happen is long-term change,” said Sisi Akhigbe, 24, who raised more than C$9,000 online to provide drinks and snacks for the protesters in Ottawa. “We’ve been treated unfairly and we’re tired.”