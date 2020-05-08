Hours after Doug Ducey, the Republican governor of Arizona, accelerated plans to reopen businesses, saying the state was "headed in the right direction," his administration halted the work of a team of experts projecting it was on a different – and much grimmer – course.
On Monday night, the eve of President Donald Trump's visit to the state, Ducey's health department shut down the work of academic experts predicting the peak of the state's coronavirus outbreak was still about two weeks away.
"We've been asked by Department leadership to 'pause' all current work on projections and modeling," Steven Bailey, the bureau chief for public health statistics at the Arizona Department of Health Services, wrote to the modeling team, composed of professionals from Arizona State University and the University of Arizona, according to email correspondence reviewed by The Washington Post.
The move to sideline academic experts in the middle of the pandemic reflects growing friction between plans to resume economic activity and the analysis of epidemiologists that underscores the dangers of rolling back restrictions. Officials in Arizona said they would rely on "real-time" information, as well as modeling conducted by federal agencies, which is not released publicly.
Phased reopenings
During his visit to Arizona on Tuesday, Trump pressed states to pursue aggressive reopening strategies even as he acknowledged "some people will be affected badly." Governors from Georgia to Iowa have stepped ahead of the recommendations of doctors and epidemiologists in their states, beginning phased reopenings before they met the administration's nonbinding guidelines. Recent polling suggests they have done so against the wishes of most Americans, who support sweeping precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
But experts said Arizona's dismissal of academics, whose analysis seems at odds with the state's approach, marked an alarming turn against data-informed decision-making.
"The approach seems to be, 'Shoot the messenger – and quick,' " said Josiah Rich, an epidemiologist at Brown University.
The Arizona health department was pulling back "the special data sets which have been shared under this public health emergency effort," according to the Monday email from Bailey, which was first reported by an ABC affiliate in Phoenix.
The decision represented an abrupt turnaround from the state's request for expert input about six weeks ago, when Bailey vowed the modelers would have "full, unfettered access to confidential ... data from the Department."
"This is a situation that is unprecedented in living memory, and it is going to become rapidly more dire in the coming days," he wrote in previously unreported correspondence. "I cannot, therefore, overemphasize the importance of what we are requesting here."
The move also troubled some federal lawmakers. "We can't just remove scientific data and bury facts when it contradicts an agenda or narrative," said Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz.
Will Humble, a former Arizona health director, said he was concerned by the timing of the abrupt suspension of the modeling work – hours after Ducey had announced plans to ease restrictions on restaurants and barbershops, among other retailers.
Several members of the modeling group, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of concerns about professional retribution, said the work was halted without advance notice. One said the timing of the president's visit to the state was suspicious.
"The optics don't look good," the academic said.