Arms race heats up in Korean Peninsula. Is window for diplomacy closing?

ALL EYES ON KOREAN PENINSULA: People watch a TV at the Seoul Railway Station showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch, on Sept. 15, in Seoul, South Korea. The unidentified type of missiles were fired from central inland areas of the North on Wednesday afternoon, and the South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing details for additional information, the JCS said in a release. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images/Tribune News Service