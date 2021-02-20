As Cruz draws flak for Cancun trip, his rivals see an opening

WASHINGTON - Sen. Ted Cruz was met with a wave of fury Thursday on his return to Houston from Cancun, Mexico, as critics questioned his decision to travel abroad while millions of Texas residents were without power and safe drinking water amid freezing temperatures that have left at least 21 people dead in the southern United States.
Public outrage has mounted in recent days as officials in Texas have sought to deflect blame for the state's lack of preparedness for the storms - and Cruz, a prominent Republican figure widely seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender, immediately became an object of scorn for Texans already incensed by state leaders' response to the crisis.
In an exchange with reporters outside his home in Houston on Thursday night, Cruz said he decided to return from Cancun, after flying there Wednesday, because he "didn't want all the screaming and yelling about this trip to distract even one moment from the real issues that I think Texans care about."
"It was obviously a mistake," Cruz said of his decision to go on the trip. "In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it. I was trying to be a dad."
He expressed regret and said he had decided to come back earlier than he originally intended.
"Leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn't feel right, and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight I could take," Cruz said, adding that he took a coronavirus test Thursday morning, tested negative and then got on an afternoon flight.
"From the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision and saying, 'Look, I know why we're doing this, but I've also got responsibilities.' . . . I needed to be here, and that's why I came back, and then as it became a bigger and bigger firestorm, it became all the more compelling that I needed to come back," Cruz said.
He also cast his actions as something any Texan would do on behalf of their family.
"Well, what I would say is I was taking care of my family, the same way that Texans all across the state were taking care of" theirs, Cruz said. "It certainly was not my intention for that to be understood - as critics have tried to paint it - as somehow diminishing the hardship that other Texans have experienced."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates the risk of the coronavirus in Mexico at Level 4 - the agency's highest level of warning - and says on its website: "Travelers should avoid all travel to Mexico."
Photos that rapidly circulated on social media Wednesday night showed what looked to be the senator at an airport and on a plane. In some photos, a gray mask was visible that appeared to be similar to one Cruz wore at President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Thursday that a member of Cruz's staff had contacted the department to ask for assistance for the senator's departure on Wednesday.
As Cruz returned to Houston on Thursday, he was seen wearing a Texas-themed mask and wheeling a large black suitcase as he walked through the airport accompanied by two uniformed police officers.
The trip, which lasted about 24 hours, triggered calls from Democrats for Cruz's resignation as well as a cascade of questions about why the senator decided to leave Texas while millions of his constituents are suffering during the storms and at a time when public health authorities have cautioned against international travel because of the pandemic.
Some Republicans suggested the trip could become fodder for Cruz's potential rivals for the White House, as well as in his 2024 Senate reelection bid.
"Texas Democrats are going to go after him aggressively on this," said Republican consultant Doug Heye, who previously was communications director for the Republican National Committee. "And if he runs for president, certainly other Republicans are going to draw that dichotomy with Cruz and say, '[Look at] what I did for my constituents in a time of need.' "