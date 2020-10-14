As Trump hits campaign trail, concern about risks

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday, holding his first rally since being hospitalized earlier this month, as part of an effort to demonstrate that his bout with COVID-19 is behind him and that he is the more vigorous of the two septuagenarian candidates vying for the presidency.
Yet Trump's rally in Sanford, Fla., came amid concerns that his plans to barnstorm the country could put him and others at risk.
Although Trump has declared himself now "immune" to the virus – which has killed more than 214,000 Americans and infiltrated the White House – he and his team have not clarified for the public the last time he tested negative before his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced Oct. 2. This has raised questions about whom Trump may have infected before isolating himself at the White House and then at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
On Monday afternoon, however, Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, said in a memo released by the White House that the president had tested negative for the virus "on consecutive days," using the Abbott rapid testing machine, and was no longer contagious.
The Abbott antigen test produces quick results but has a greater chance of false negatives than the more reliable polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test. Conley said other diagnostic factors were considered when determining that the president did not pose a threat to others.
"This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others," he wrote in the memo released to the public.
'I feel so powerful'
Some of Trump's aides and associates initially hoped that his coronavirus diagnosis would help focus him on the pandemic, allowing him to emerge as a sympathetic figure with a newfound sense of seriousness and empathy.
That, so far, has not happened.
"The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself can. The cure cannot be worse," Trump told the Sanford rally attendees – many of whom were not wearing masks – referring to public health restrictions in many states. "But if you don't feel good about, if you want to stay, stay relaxed, stay. But if you want to get out there, get out. One thing with me, the nice part, I went through it. Now they say I'm immune. ... I feel so powerful."
Since contracting the novel coronavirus, which causes the illness COVID-19, Trump has remained dismissive of the threat posed by the pandemic, reappearing in public seemingly invigorated by his survival. He has doubled down on his push for reopening the country while continuing to discount social distancing and other public health practices.
Trump, 74, trails Democratic rival Joe Biden, 77, in national and key state polls, with voters giving the president poor ratings for his handling of the pandemic.
His return to the campaign trail, with scheduled back-to-back-to-back rallies at least through Wednesday, is being driven by Trump himself, according to aides, and his schedule so far reflects the frenetic energy of a man trying outrun both a deadly illness and an electoral defeat.
After rallies the first half of the week in Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa, Trump is expected to return to Florida on Thursday and Friday, as well as hold more rallies over the weekend, probably in Ohio and Wisconsin, said a senior campaign adviser, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe plans that have not been made public. The president also plans to travel soon to North Carolina, the adviser said.
Two senior campaign officials said the operation needs more money to run TV ads, is playing defense in many states, and must win Pennsylvania and North Carolina – both uphill fights. Campaign manager Bill Stepien has told others that they need to be careful with money because there are so many states where the campaign needs it, including many that Trump won in 2016, officials said.
Biden campaign
As the president returned to the trail Monday, Biden kicked off a week of events in several states that Trump captured in 2016 but that Democrats say they can win this year. Biden campaigned Monday in Ohio, a state Trump won handily four years ago, and will travel Tuesday to Florida, where polls show a tight race.
Biden campaign officials are eager to renew their efforts to draw a sharp contrast with Trump on the economy and the pandemic.
And they intend this week to reemphasize the Democrat's working-class upbringing as part of what they call the "Scranton vs. Park Avenue and Wall Street" comparison they are making with Trump, an aide said. These themes were evident as Biden campaigned Monday in Toledo, Ohio, where he accused Trump of acting in a rash manner since contracting the coronavirus and renewed his attacks on the president's failure to contain the pandemic.
"His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis has been unconscionable," Biden said. "The longer Donald Trump is president, the more reckless he seems to get."
Biden tested negative Monday for the coronavirus, his campaign said. It was the seventh known test he has taken since Oct. 2, the day Trump announced his diagnosis. All seven have been negative, and the more-accurate PCR test has been used, according to the campaign.