STILL MISSING: Sohail Ahmadi, around two months old, is seen in this handout picture taken August 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sohail's parents Mirza Ali and his wife Suraya handed him over the fence to a U.S. soldier on Aug. 19 in the chaos following the U.S. troop withdrawal and hasty evacuation at the Kabul Airport. But by the time the family got to the other side of the fence, the baby was no where to be found. Courtesy of the Ahmadi family/Handout via Reuters