Barrett hearing expected to focus on health care

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings this week offer President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans one of their final chances before the election to shift the fall agenda away from the coronavirus pandemic and toward an issue they believe is more politically beneficial: solidifying a conservative majority on the nation's high court.
But reminders of COVID-19 will be inescapable.
The mere circumstances of the confirmation hearing – usually a packed affair on Capitol Hill that draws hundreds of supporters, protesters and observers – will be bare-bones, with rigorous social-distancing guidelines in place to avoid transmission among the few allowed inside the Hart Senate Office meeting room. At least two members of the Judiciary Committee will participate in the proceedings remotely, after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus or to protect themselves from COVID-19, the illness it causes.
And Democratic senators, realizing that their most potent weapon against Barrett is a sustained attack on how the appeals court judge may rule on the Affordable Care Act, have crafted a strategy narrowly centered on health care and efforts to paint Republicans as recklessly rushing to confirm Barrett as the pandemic continues to consume the nation.
"We are all agreed on two starting points: One is the importance of the Affordable Care Act," Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democratic senator and member of the Judiciary Committee. "And secondly, the extraordinary effort to drop everything – COVID-19 relief and any other consideration by Congress – to focus exclusively on filling this Supreme Court vacancy."
Tight focus
A Supreme Court nomination hearing touches on a panoply of legal and policy issues that may come before the justices. But this time around, Democratic senators will have a much tighter focus, each drilling Barrett with questions about the legality of the Affordable Care Act and telling stories of constituents who have benefited from Barack Obama's signature health care law, according to Democratic aides who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the strategy.
Democratic senators on the committee have held at least four conference calls in the past week to fine-tune their Barrett strategy, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has spoken regularly with Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the committee's ranking Democrat.
Schumer, in a Sunday news conference, demanded that Barrett recuse herself from a major case on the fate of the Affordable Care Act set for oral arguments on Nov. 10.
"Justice Barrett's record and previous public statements clearly indicate that she would vote to strike down the ACA and overturn Roe," Schumer said, also referring the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion. "Nothing in her opening statement allays that concern."