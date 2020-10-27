WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination cleared one more hurdle ahead of her all-but-assured installation to the Supreme Court as the coronavirus pandemic – which has inextricably been intertwined with the story of her nomination – once again intersected with her confirmation fight.
Senators voted about 1:30 p.m. in a rare Sunday session, 51-48, to advance her nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The final confirmation vote for Barrett is expected Monday night, putting her in position for a first full day as a justice as early as Tuesday and as the court continues to hear election-related legal challenges before Nov. 3.
"We made an important contribution to the future of this country," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Sunday, praising Barrett as a "stellar nominee" in every respect. "A lot of what we've done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election. They won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come."
Barrett is President Donald Trump's third nominee to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, the 48-year-old jurist would solidify a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the court for years to come.
Democrats, powerless to stop her confirmation, have cast the process as a power grab by Republicans eager to rush the nomination days ahead of the election. They repeatedly warned that Barrett is a threat to health care for millions of Americans, abortion rights and gay rights.
The specter of the coronavirus pandemic loomed again over Barrett's nomination as several aides close to Vice President Mike Pence, including his top staffer, tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as Pence made clear his intention to attend the Monday evening confirmation vote.