Biden: Action on COVID-19 stimulus needed 'now'

EXECUTIVE ORDERS: President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about climate change issues in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, in Washington, D.C. President Biden signed several executive orders related to the climate change crisis on Wednesday, including one directing a pause on new oil and natural gas leases on public lands. Also pictured, from left, are Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Science Advisor Eric Lander. Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images/Tribune News Service