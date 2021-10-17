Biden administration seeks to block Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — The Biden administration will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a Texas law banning most abortions, a Justice Department official said Friday, while an appeal to the law goes forward.
It's the latest attempt by the federal government to block the law.
The announcement came hours after a federal appeals court sided with Texas officials a second time and kept in place a previous order by that appeals court to suspend a lower court ruling that had blocked the law.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 late Thursday, refusing a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to let stand a lower court ruling by a federal judge in Austin blocking enforcement of the Texas law.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the decision in a tweet, calling it "a victory for life!"
But the Supreme Court, which previously allowed the law to go into effect by declining to intervene at the request of Texas abortion providers, may get a second look.
“The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the 5th Circuit’s stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
A Texas ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, remains in effect after a federal appeals court again sided with the state.
The Texas law is the most restrictive in the nation and includes a unique enforcement provision that is at the center of the ongoing legal battle.
Senate Bill 8 prohibits government officials from enforcing the ban and instead allows any private individual to sue abortion providers or those who aid or abet abortions in violation of the law. Successful litigants can collect at least $10,000.
The federal government sued the state over the ban on Sept. 9, a little more than a week after it took effect. On Oct. 6, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an Obama administration appointee in Austin, blocked the law from going into effect.
In his 113-page decision, Pitman said the Texas law is an "offensive deprivation of such an important right" and creates an "unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme," allowing the state to skirt traditional avenues of judicial review.
Paxton and attorneys on his staff have argued that the state is not responsible for enforcing the law and therefore cannot be the target of a lawsuit over it.
After Pitman's ruling, at least one abortion provider in the state resumed offering procedures that would violate the law, despite concerns about future liability. The law states that providers could still be subject to litigation for abortions performed under a temporary court order blocking the law.
Two days after the law was blocked, the 5th Circuit, among the most conservative appellate courts in the nation, issued an emergency order restoring the law. Thursday's decision by the appeals court is more formal, and it will stand while the panel hears oral arguments in the underlying lawsuit.
Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said "time and again" the 5th Circuit has allowed unconstitutional abortion restrictions to go into effect, and SB 8 is no different.
“It’s outrageous but unsurprising that the 5th Circuit has once again denied Texans their fundamental reproductive rights," she said in a statement. "We hope the Department of Justice urgently appeals this order to the Supreme Court to restore Texans’ ability to obtain abortion care after six weeks in pregnancy and we hope the Supreme Court will put an end to harms this law is causing.”