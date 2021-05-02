Biden bans travel from India as coronavirus cases surge

RECORD CASES: Men wearing personal protective equipment perform the last rites of a deceased relative in a disused granite quarry repurposed to cremate the dead due to COVID-19 on April 30 in Bengaluru, India. With recorded cases crossing 380,000 a day and 3000 deaths in the last 24 hours, India has more than 2 million active cases of COVID-19, the second-highest number in the world after the U.S. Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images/TNS