Biden battles for attention as coronavirus threatens to blunt momentum

Joe Biden's presidential campaign installed a television studio in his basement over the weekend so the Democratic front-runner could demand bolder action from President Donald Trump on the coronavirus crisis and speak directly to the country.
But when he delivered the debut speech on Monday morning, major cable news networks broadcast New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus briefing instead.
It was yet another sign of the upheaval the global pandemic has wrought on a presidential campaign that just a week ago seemed to be moving full steam toward a Nov. 3 general election matchup between Biden and Trump.
Instead of the former vice president wrapping up the Democratic nomination, the coronavirus has taken attention away from the 2020 White House race and threatens to blunt Biden's momentum by postponing state nominating elections and indefinitely halting in-person campaign events and fundraisers.
By contrast, Trump, who initially played down the virus' impact, has used his daily televised White House briefings on the crisis to project optimism about getting the pandemic under control and grab media attention.
'That's going to hurt'
The turn of events frustrates Democrats who were eager to move past the nominating contest's intraparty fighting. It is forcing the Biden campaign to recalibrate quickly to find new ways to connect with voters and donors and compete for attention as Trump leads the national response to the crisis.
"You're not going to have high-dollar donor parties," said Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Democratic National Committee chairman, who supports Biden. "That's going to hurt."
Before the spreading respiratory virus upended American life by shutting down a large swath of the economy and curtailing social activity, Biden's crowds were growing larger. Donors once cool to his candidacy rushed to make contributions.
He had hired a new campaign manager and was thinking about running mates. With decisive wins in a series of state Democratic nominating contests through last Tuesday, he expanded his lead over his lone remaining competitor, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Although he was holding calls with reporters, donors and advisers from his Delaware home, Biden's lack of a public event for several days meant he all but disappeared from television. Internet memes questioned his whereabouts.
After seeking advice from donors on how to improve Biden's digital presence in light of the coronavirus, the campaign is responding to their feedback by boosting Biden's appearances from his in-house studio.
Biden's name recognition from decades in public life will help him stay relevant in the absence of regular TV coverage, Rendell said.