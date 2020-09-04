Biden calls for Kenosha police officers to be charged

KENOSHA, Wis. — Joe Biden is expected to meet relatives of the Black man who was shot and paralyzed by police when the former vice president arrives in this shaken city Thursday, offering a stark contrast to President Donald Trump, who instead pledged his support to law enforcement this week after touring buildings burned by rioting downtown.
Ahead of his visit to Kenosha with his wife, Jill, Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, that the officers involved in shooting Jacob Blake "need to be charged." Biden said he planned to meet with community leaders, business owners and law enforcement during his visit. He has spoken with the Blake family by phone, and relatives said they agreed to meet with him Thursday.
"We've got to heal, we've got to put things together, bring people together," said Biden, who will be making his first stop in Wisconsin since securing the Democratic presidential nomination. "My purpose in going will be to do just that."
Three officers attempted to arrest Blake when responding to a call about a domestic dispute Aug. 23. Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, 29, seven times in the back as he tried to enter an SUV with his three children in the back seat. Blake, who police say had a knife in the car, suffered spinal injuries and remained hospitalized Wednesday, relatives said. The officers are on leave as state and federal officials investigate, although protesters have called for them to be fired.
'I hope he's ready'
Blake's uncle Justin Blake said the family agreed to meet with Biden to keep attention on the investigation and pressure Democrats to take action to fight systemic racism.
"I hope he's ready," said Blake, 50, a Chicago labor foreman and community organizer. "I'm trying to keep his feet to the fire like everyone else. We're not leaving here until we get justice."
The Wisconsin Department of Justice was still investigating Blake's shooting, and the U.S. Justice Department has also opened a civil rights investigation.
Blake said he didn't expect his nephew – whom he calls "Little Jake" – to meet Biden or even talk to him by phone. While he was released from intensive care Wednesday, his uncle said, Blake was still heavily medicated. He said it wasn't clear whether his nephew, a father of five boys, would be able to walk again.
"He has yet to be in his right mind to talk for an extended period of time because of the pain," Blake said of his nephew during a stop at a Kenosha barbershop that serves as a community center.
He said the family was evaluating spinal experts and whether to transfer Blake to a specialty hospital. They were also trying to get therapy for Blake's sons who saw the shooting, he said, one of whom recently got upset during a car ride.
Since the shooting, Blake's family has received threats and had to move to a different location, his uncle said. But they don't plan to leave Kenosha.
"We're going to stand here and fight hard for Little Jake's rights and for all the Little Jakes across the country," he said.
Trump, who visited Kenosha more than a week after protests broke out over Blake's shooting, said he refused a phone call with the family because they wanted lawyers present. The president toured businesses destroyed and torched during rioting last week. He spoke with local law enforcement and described protests, which have remained largely peaceful for six days, as "acts of domestic terror."
Justin Blake said he resented Trump siding with police during his visit.
"It's best that we didn't meet," he said.
It was unclear whether Biden would also visit the damaged downtown.