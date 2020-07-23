Joe Biden proposed on Tuesday a $775 billion overhaul of the nation's caregiving system, efforts that he argued will create 3 million jobs while freeing up millions of people – largely women and people of color – to enter the workforce.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's plan includes measures to expand care for children, older people and disabled people. Some of the boldest proposals – such as providing free universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds and creating tax credits to help pay for child care – come as the needs of parents struggling to balance caring for their children while working have been thrown into sharp relief by the COVID-19 pandemic and as many schools are opting against in-person instruction in the fall.
"This is about easing the squeeze on working families who are raising their kids and caring for aging loved ones at the same time," Biden said, speaking at the Colonial Early Education Program at Colwyck Center in New Castle, Delaware. "It's about creating jobs with better pay and career pathways for caregivers, and showing them the dignity and respect that they deserve."
'Build Back Better' plan
The caregiving proposal is the third plank of Biden's four-part "Build Back Better" plan to rebuild the United States' economy, which has been ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent displacement of millions of American workers.
This month, Biden unveiled a $700 billion proposal to reinvigorate the nation's manufacturing sector and a $2 trillion effort to build new renewable energy infrastructure. The final piece of his plan, expected in coming weeks, will seek to address racial inequity in the nation's economy in areas such as housing, education and entrepreneurship opportunities.