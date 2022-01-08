Biden condemns Trump, allies as a danger to democracy

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden denounced his predecessor Thursday as a threat to the constitutional order at home and the democratic project abroad, using the first anniversary of the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters to rally support for the most basic precepts of the American system.
The remarkable condemnation of the former president was delivered in a building and a country that remains divided over the meaning of the mob attack intended to prevent Biden from taking office after his electoral victory. Biden spoke from Statuary Hall, where one year ago marauding protesters had broken in and set off battles with police for control of the seat of American democracy.
Democrats spent the day recounting from the congressional chambers the terror they felt last year; Republicans, with few exceptions, avoided the proceedings. The current Republican congressional leadership did not participate, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky traveling to Georgia for a funeral, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California working outside of Washington.
Only a few Republican lawmakers issued condemnations of the year-old attack, while fringe members of the GOP tried to fill the void by staging a news conference to elevate unsubstantiated theories that federal agents may have secretly played a role in fomenting the rioters, who have been described by prosecutors and judges as Trump followers inspired by his rhetoric.
Rather than suggest the country had learned from and begun to heal the wounds of the national trauma on Jan. 6, 2021, the day's events underscored the fundamental challenges that remain. A chorus of national leaders issued statements of alarm about their doubts that the nation will be able to hold on to its founding vision in the coming years.
"The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said, breaking with his recent practice of declining comment on Trump. "He's done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than his country's interests and America's interests, and because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution."
"We are living at an inflection point in history, both at home and abroad," he said. "We're engaged anew in a struggle between democracy and autocracy, between the aspirations of the many and the greed of the few, between the people's right of self-determination and (the) self-seeking autocrat."
Few Republican voices
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was one of the few Republican lawmakers to offer a statement on the occasion. "Democracy is fragile," he said in an implicit rebuke of those in his party who have sought to dismiss the impact of last year's assault. "(It) cannot survive without leaders of integrity and character who care more about the strength of our Republic than about winning the next election."
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was the only Republican present on the House floor for a midday moment of silence to commemorate the officers who died in the aftermath of the attack. She was joined by her father, former Republican vice president and congressman Dick Cheney, in a show of solidarity.
One of Cheney's former political advisers, Karl Rove, also published an article Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, endorsing the congressional investigation into the attack and criticizing Republicans who have tried to move on prematurely.