Biden: Constitutional crisis is 'the last thing we need'

PHILADELPHIA — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans on Sunday not to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the results of the election are known, warning that doing so would cause "irreversible damage" to American democracy.
"To jam this nomination through the Senate is just an exercise in raw political power," Biden said in an address from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, two days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "And I don't believe the people of this nation will stand for it."
Speaking directly to a small number of Republicans who could block a nominee by President Donald Trump in the Senate, Biden said: "Don't vote to confirm anyone nominated under the circumstances President Trump and Sen. (Mitch) McConnell have created. Don't go there. Uphold your Constitutional duty – your conscience. Cool the flames that have been engulfing our country.
"The last thing we need is to add a constitutional crisis that plunges us deeper into the abyss, deeper into the darkness," Biden added. "If we go down this path, it would cause irreversible damage. The infection this president has unleashed on our democracy can be fatal. Enough."
The sudden political fight over filling Ginsburg's seat on the high court is a new defining issue in an already combustible presidential election roiled by a year of national crises. Both Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania said over the weekend that it will inspire their voters to turn out in force.
McConnell's brazen reversal
Democrats have expressed outrage, though not surprise, at a pledge made immediately after Ginsburg's death by McConnell, the Republican majority leader, that the Senate will vote on Trump's nominee.
That marked a brazen reversal from four years ago, when McConnell refused to allow a vote on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick, saying Americans should first make their voices heard in an election that was eight months away (far more than the 43 days left on the clock now).
On Sunday, Biden cited Ginsburg's "dying words," spoken days before her death and relayed by her family, that she not be replaced "until a new president is installed."
"As a nation, we should heed her final call to us, not as a personal service to her, but as a service to our country at a crossroads," Biden said.
'There's so much at stake'
Biden spoke at length about a Trump administration case before the Supreme Court now seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act's protections for people with preexisting medical conditions. He noted that survivors of the coronavirus suffer lung scarring and other lingering effects, trying to keep the focus on two issues Democrats believe can help them beat Trump: the pandemic and health care.
He cited "nearly half a century of legal precedent" protecting abortion rights, starting with the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.
"There's so much at stake," Biden said, noting other cases before the court. "The right to health care, clean air, clean water, the environment, equal pay for equal work, the rights of voters, immigrants, women, workers. And right now, our country faces a choice, a choice about whether we will come back from the brink."