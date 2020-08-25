Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday night pushed back on accusations that they would defund police departments and increase taxes on the middle class or that the presidential nominee is facing mental decline, three narratives that Republicans have promoted and are expected to focus on as their convention begins Monday.
In the Democratic duo's first joint television interview, aired Sunday night on ABC, Biden reiterated his support for increasing funding to police departments – and noted that President Donald Trump's budget would cut grants to local law enforcement.
"I don't want to defund police departments. I think they need more help, they need more assistance," Biden said. His policing plan, which has been criticized by more-liberal elements of his party, would give $300 million more to departments for community policing efforts.
"The vast majority of the police, they're ashamed of what they saw," he added, referring to the Minneapolis officer who pinned down George Floyd before his death in May.
Biden alluded to Trump's 2021 budget proposal, which includes cuts to local law enforcement.
"So the only guy that actually put in a bill to actually defund the police is Donald Trump," Biden said.
Biden insisted that under his tax plan, only the wealthy would pay more.
"I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000," he said. "The very wealthy should pay a fair share. Corporations should pay a fair share."