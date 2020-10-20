WASHINGTON — The polls are once again delivering feel-good boosts to Democrats: Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump by 10, 11 or 12 points nationally, depending on the day. His edge in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin averages eight. Experts promise better than 4-in-5 odds of a new president next year.
But then the partisans remember that they have been here before, four years ago this week. The conflicting emotions can be overwhelming.
"I am feeling anxious and trapped between a sense of unbridled optimism and sheer dread," said Abington Township, Pa., Commissioner Bill Bole, who like many Democrats never thought Trump could defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and was stunned when he did.
"It's really tough to live in this sort of bifurcated state of watching the polls and trying to glean trends from them but also not really incorporate them into your thinking," he said.
Bole is not alone. Democrats went to the polls last time certain that they would elect the first woman ever to become president, and got surprised with a Trump upset. This time they feel the push coming from a thousand miles away. The worry is visceral and widespread, unassuaged by Biden's lead in the polls.
"Because of what happened to us in 2016, folks still remain cautious," said Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes. "Nobody is taking anything for granted, even the folks that we're meeting at doors and talking to on the phones."
SUBHED:
Still weeks to go
With the benefit of hindsight, even the most partisan tacticians caution that the election result remains unknown. Polling, which has consistently shown Biden well ahead and en route to winning in the electoral college, is but a snapshot, with a built-in margin of error that can go either way or not at all. Voting may have begun, but there are still weeks to go, and voters have changed their minds before.
"I don't know anyone in my Democratic pollster world who is sitting 100% comfortably or anything like that," said Nick Gourevitch, a partner at Global Strategy Group who has been polling on the presidential race. "Biden seems in better shape, but it is still a polarized country and a Trump win is still within the realm of possibility."
This uncertainty has become a point of leverage for Trump, who has always dismissed polls that reflect badly on him as "fake" efforts to suppress his voters. It has also become a rallying cry for Democrats, who have been warning the country – and their own voters – against complacency.
Privately, Trump's advisers are less bullish than the boss, admitting that he is behind in several key states. But they believe he can close the gap over the next 15 days, and have no interest in broadcasting anything short of certainty.
"The mainstream news media has spent the last four years trying to destroy and defeat President Trump, so why would anyone put faith in polling paid for by these same organizations?" Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. "The president is going to be reelected."
SUBHED:
Sense of deja vu
On the Biden side, the creeping sense of deja vu has become a dominant feeling.
"The thing is, people don't react logically. They react emotionally to this," said Ed Rendell, a former Pennsylvania governor and top Biden surrogate who has been trying to calm nervous Democrats by pointing to the better polling, lack of a strong minor-party candidate, and some promising early-voting figures when compared with four years ago.
"And emotionally, you see the same scenario developing all over again."
Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon has been telling donors, activists and voters to assume that the current polling leads will not last, even as the campaign also argues that Trump's approach to campaigning with large crowds in the midst of a surging pandemic is exactly the opposite of what swing voters want to see. She has said Biden does not have a double-digit lead.
"National polls tell us very little about the pathway to 270 electoral votes," O'Malley Dillon wrote Saturday in a memo to donors. "We also know that even the best polling can be wrong, and that variables like turnout mean that in a number of critical states we are functionally tied."