WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) – President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats raced in the final hours before key votes on Thursday to salvage a signature economic initiative and stave off a government shutdown, hoping to quell a rebellion among their own party while mollifying last-minute Republican concerns about a separate spending bill.
The sheer magnitude of the legislative activity on Capitol Hill offered a fresh test for Biden's leadership – along with Democrats' slight yet significant majorities in Congress – as they tried to manage the dual tasks of advancing their ambitious policy priorities and the basic job of keeping government open for business.
Urgently, Democrats face a Thursday deadline to adopt a measure to fund key federal agencies, and programs are set to shutter by Friday morning. House and Senate leaders believe they are on track to meet the goal despite a series of initial obstacles raised by Republicans throughout the week.
More uncertain, however, is the political fate of an approximately $1 trillion plan to improve the nation's infrastructure. House Democrats had hoped to hold a vote Thursday to adopt the package and send it to the president's desk, though it increasingly remains at risk of faltering as a result of the party's fast-widening internal divisions.
Democrats generally support the infrastructure bill, which includes major new investments in the country's aging roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. But the proposal has become a critical political bargaining chip for liberal-leaning lawmakers, who have threatened to scuttle it to preserve the breadth of a second, approximately $3.5 trillion economic package – one that moderates, including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., want to scale back.
By Wednesday evening, however, the party's days-long standoff only appeared to be worsening. Sinema spent another day huddling with Biden's top aides, hoping to strike an agreement around a bill smaller than $3.5 trillion, yet a final number still had yet to materialize. Manchin, meanwhile, doubled down with a fiery statement in which he starkly opposed trillions of dollars in spending. And he cast doubt on the possibility that any such deal even could come together in time for the House's scheduled Thursday vote on infrastructure.
"No, it's not possible," he told reporters.
Absent a deal, the political dynamic threatened to leave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., facing a difficult choice in the hours ahead - putting the infrastructure bill on the floor at the risk of a rare defeat, or pulling it back in a move that could upset moderates among her ranks. For now, though, she and other Democratic leaders signaled they would not waver, stressing they intend to stick with their original plan.
"We'll see," Pelosi told reporters. "The plan is to bring the bill to the floor. ... One hour at a time."
The tense and tentative mood on the Capitol only served to illustrate the high stakes for Democrats, who campaigned in 2020 on the promise of big, bold investments – and now face pressure to deliver them with the midterm elections about a year away. Pelosi has warned about the consequences of failure in private meetings with her own caucus this week, reflecting the extent to which the party's narrow but powerful House and Senate majorities are on the line.
Among their immediate headaches, Democrats must address looming fiscal deadlines – including the expiration of federal funding come midnight Thursday. Congress is on pace to adopt the spending in a stopgap measure that funds federal operations into early December, a move that would prevent a shutdown in the middle of a pandemic. The scheduled Thursday vote comes as Senate leaders neared a deal that would allow Republicans to offer a series of amendments, including one limiting aid to Afghan refugees.
"With so many critical issues to address, the last thing the American people need right now is a government shutdown," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday.
Democrats are still grasping for a way to meet their second fiscal deadline, raising the debt ceiling by mid-October, after Republicans blocked their earlier efforts. A failure to do so could precipitate a global financial crisis, the White House has warned, potentially plunging the United States into a recession. The House adopted a measure to raise the debt ceiling late Wednesday, though the path forward in the Senate remains unclear.