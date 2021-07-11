Biden presses Putin to curb ransomware attacks linked to Russia

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — President Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to act against hackers in his country blamed for recent ransomware attacks affecting thousands of companies around the world, warning that the U.S. would defend networks considered vital to the economy.
“I made it very clear to him that the United States expects when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even though it’s not sponsored by the state, we expect him to act,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday, after about an hourlong call with Putin.
Biden later expressed confidence the Russian leader would comply with his requests, telling reporters at Joint Base Andrews before departing for Delaware that, “I believe we’re going to get cooperation.”
Putin told Biden that their cybersecurity discussions must be “professional and depoliticized” and that he welcomes “in-depth and constructive” cooperation on the issue, according to a Kremlin statement. He said the U.S. has not asked Russia for any assistance on the attacks in the last month. A senior U.S. official disputed that claim, telling reporters Friday the administration has asked Russia through official channels multiple times to take action against cybercriminals.
The White House said in a statement that Biden “underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware.”
Biden stressed the U.S. “will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” according to the statement. The U.S. may act in retaliation to the attacks in the days and weeks ahead, the official said.
The U.S. president is facing pressure to respond following a spate of ransomware attacks believed to have originated in Russia, including an audacious breach last week that affected more than 1,000 businesses with victims in at least 17 countries and a cyberattack against the Republican National Committee.
A Russia-linked ransomware gang known as REvil is believed to be behind the attack that affected IT management software made by Kaseya Ltd. and Russian government hackers are thought to be responsible for the RNC attack, according to people familiar with the matter. The Biden administration has not officially attributed either attack to Russia.
The assaults have continued even after Biden set red lines for cyberattacks during a summit with Putin last month in Geneva. Biden said he gave Putin a list during the meeting of 16 critical sectors that, if attacked, could provoke U.S. retaliation.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that REvil “operates in Russia and other countries around the world.”
But she said “we don’t have additional or new information suggesting the Russian government directed these attacks.” Cyberofficials from the U.S. and Russia are due to hold talks next week, she said at a briefing.