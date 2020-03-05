Biden romps in early Super Tuesday presidential contests

Joe Biden won a cascade of victories as the first of 14 states released results Tuesday night, with voters in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama giving him an immediate boost as he sought to seize control of the Democratic presidential race and overtake Sen. Bernie Sanders as the delegate leader.
While Sanders easily won his home state, Vermont, the states across the South offered an early confirmation that Biden's win just three days earlier in South Carolina had swiftly and dramatically reshaped the presidential contest.
Sanders just days ago appeared to be en route to a potentially insurmountable lead in delegates after a near-win in Iowa and victories in the second and third contests, New Hampshire and Nevada. Biden seemed on the verge of being forced from the race, after successive fourth-, fifth- and distant second-place showings. But after his mammoth victory in South Carolina, moderates rapidly coalesced behind the former vice president, rivals dropped out and endorsed him, and he racked up margins of victory so large that Tuesday's races were projected as victories immediately after polls closed.
His win in Virginia testified to the rapid reversal of fortunes. Despite having held only one rally there – and opening only one Virginia field office and spending far less than some of his rivals – Biden was on course to win every congressional district and carry the state in a landslide. As soon as polls closed in North Carolina – a state that has a strong dose of suburban women and African-American voters, both targets for the party and groups that lean in Biden's direction – he was declared the winner there as well.
Biden likewise had not been able to afford offices in Alabama, but he swiftly won there, too. He was largely powered by big margins among women, black voters, moderates and those without college degrees. He also appeared to benefit from high turnout in the same kinds of suburban areas that helped Democrats win the House majority in the 2018 midterms, winning by massive margins in suburbs around Richmond, Virginia.
Early results showed a dismal finish for Mike Bloomberg, who has poured some $500 million of his own money into trying to win over voters concerned about Biden's strength. His only win early in the night was in the caucuses in American Samoa, where he captured 50 percent of the vote.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii also won a delegate from the U.S. territory in the South Pacific, and under current rules that could allow her to qualify for debates, although the Democratic National Committee indicated it will soon increase the threshold.