Biden seeks to consolidate Democrats with momentum of South Carolina victory

Former vice president Joe Biden moved aggressively Sunday to capitalize on his dramatic South Carolina victory, welcoming a round of key endorsements and insisting in television interviews that he alone can unite his anxious party and stave off the ascent of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Biden's newfound confidence came as like-minded contenders confronted pleas to drop out and back him ahead of this week's primary elections – and as Democratic operatives deliberated over the timing and nature of those decisions.
A significant boost for Biden came Sunday evening, when former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – one of his rivals for moderate votes – ended his campaign.
Several influential Democrats from Super Tuesday states also gave Biden a lift on Sunday as they announced their support, including former Sen. Barbara Boxer of California. In Virginia, Rep. Jennifer Wexton – who won her suburban district in 2018, turning the seat blue for the first time in 38 years – endorsed Biden, calling him a "steady, empathetic leader."
Wexton's nod came after other prominent Virginia Democrats such as Sen. Tim Kaine, former governor Terry McAuliffe and Rep. Bobby Scott endorsed Biden – a reflection of the urgency in the party's establishment to counter the rise of Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.
Biden's efforts are rooted in his campaign's belief that he needs to use the burst of momentum and attention from South Carolina to rally Democrats to his side before Tuesday's elections, when 14 states and one territory will vote to award 34% of the convention delegates. Biden has lagged behind rivals in organizing and fundraising for months.
Biden attempted to make up for past deficiencies with a round-robin set of television appearances in which he contrasted his centrist approach with Sanders' pitch for a federal overhaul, which centers on a move toward a single-payer health-care system.
"People aren't looking for a revolution," Biden said on CNN's "State of the Union." "They're looking for results."