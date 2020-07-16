Biden sets out plan to tackle climate crisis

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden unveiled a proposal for rebuilding the economy Tuesday that focuses heavily on restoring American leadership in the fight against global warming, directing government recovery efforts toward expanding clean energy and rapidly reversing the Trump administration's abandonment of climate efforts.
In a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, the former vice president called for a massive green jobs and environmental justice program that would invest $2 trillion in his first term on building new renewable energy infrastructure.
"Climate change is a challenge that's going to define our American future," Biden said. "I know meeting the challenge will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jolt new life into our economy, strengthen our global leadership, protect our planet. ... We're not just going to tinker around the edges. We're going to make historic investments that will seize the opportunity to meet this moment in history."
The spending would go toward expansion of high-speed rail, building electric cars and greatly increasing the use of wind, solar and other renewable technologies to generate power, among other goals. Under Biden's plan, the U.S. would fully end the use of oil, coal and other fossil fuels to generate electricity by 2035. He would bring the nation to net zero emissions of greenhouse gases no later than 2050.
The plan is notably more aggressive than the one Biden campaigned on during his party's primaries, part of an overall move in which he has embraced some of the proposals of his more progressive rivals in an effort to unify the party for the general election.
Nominees typically moderate their positions as they move into the general election. On climate, Biden is going in the opposite direction.
Compared to Biden's earlier proposals, the current one would spend more, do it faster and aim more investment toward disadvantaged communities.
"The science tells us there is no time for delay on climate change," the plan says. "Biden will make a $2 trillion accelerated investment, with a plan to deploy those resources over his first term, setting us on an irreversible course to meet the ambitious climate progress that science demands."
Biden stressed the need to put policies in place that could not be unwound the way President Donald Trump has tried to reverse the Obama administration's climate plans.
"We're going to lock in progress that no future president can roll back or undercut to take us backward again," he said.