WASHINGTON - In one of the most surreal summit meetings ever, President Joe Biden on Thursday hosted more than 40 world leaders in a bid to restore the United States' damaged diplomatic reputation and to rally nations around the globe to make deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.
With Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry seated around a horseshoe-shaped table in the East Room of the White House, the faces of presidents and prime ministers flashed by on a large screen, one by one putting forth their own limited plans for meeting the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord.
Biden kicked off the meeting vowing to cut U.S. emissions to half of their 2005 levels by the end of the decade. Several other world leaders also pledged to speed up cuts to their own emissions, restore forests, phase out coal plants, and put people to work building wind turbines and solar panels. And many leaders beseeched the world to act more urgently - and find more money - to help nations already grappling with existential threats from rising seas and other impacts.
This was climate diplomacy in the pandemic age - technical glitches and all - as Biden virtually convened more than three dozen heads of state for an Earth Day summit intended to reassert U.S. leadership on international climate action and galvanize worldwide momentum ahead of a critical United Nations gathering in Scotland this fall.
"This is a moral imperative, an economic imperative. A moment of peril, but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities," President Biden said at the start. "Time is short, but I believe we can do this. And I believe that we will do this."
The event, while global in scope, also was aimed at shining a spotlight on Biden's renewed push at home to transform the U.S. economy, moving it away from fossil fuels and setting in motion far-reaching changes that would affect everything from how Americans power their homes to what cars they drive.
Three months after officially rejoining the Paris climate accord, the White House on Thursday unveiled a new pledge to reduce U.S. emissions between 50% and 52% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels - significantly more aggressive than the target set by President Barack Obama six years ago.
Biden also promised by 2024 to double the amount of annual financing that Obama had made available for climate-related projects in developing countries. He faces an uphill battle in delivering on some of these climate promises, given that they will need congressional support.