WASHINGTON – Joe Biden excoriated President Donald Trump on Monday as a threat to the safety of all Americans, saying he was a "toxic presence" who has encouraged violence in the nation's streets even as he has faltered in handling the coronavirus pandemic.
The direct repudiation of Trump came as Biden and the president launched into a caustic debate over violent protests that have escalated across the country in recent days, thrusting the presidential campaign into a new and more combustible phase centered on which man represents the biggest danger to America.
For his most extensive remarks since violence has broken out in recent days, Biden traveled to Pittsburgh and struck a centrist note, condemning both the destruction in the streets and Trump for creating a culture that he said has exacerbated it.
Speaking in a crucial electoral battleground, the Democratic presidential nominee appeared to aim his remarks at anxious members of his party, as well as voters who may have reconsidered their support of him in light of Trump's relentless effort to paint Biden as a candidate willing to tolerate lawlessness.
"I want to be very clear about all of this: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting," Biden said. "It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted."
The former vice president also rejected the caricature that Trump and his allies have crafted of him as someone who holds extremist views and has helped fuel the anger in urban centers across the country. "You know me. You know my heart. You know my story, my family's story," Biden said. "Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?"
"I want a safe America," he said. "Safe from COVID, safe from crime and looting, safe from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear – safe from four more years of Donald Trump."