Biden's Asia trip upended by default threat

BIDEN: President Joe Biden, walks past Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) l on March 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Biden scrubbed the last leg of his Asia trip after talks with McCarthy and other congressional leaders failed to yield a deal to raise the government's debt ceiling and avoid a default that could roil markets, choke off capital flow and trigger a global financial crisis. Kent Nishimura/The Los Angeles Times