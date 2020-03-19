Big Florida win for Biden on day overshadowed by virus

Former Vice President Joe Biden scored a decisive win in Florida on Tuesday, extending his run of victories on a primary election day in which the growing national response to the coronavirus pandemic complicated voting as it threatened to disrupt future contests.
The emphatic win raised further questions about the viability of the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and set Biden, who already was leading the contest by more than 100 delegates, on a clear course to a first-ballot victory at the Democratic National Convention in July, barring a seismic shift in the race's dynamics. This was the third consecutive week of voting in which he outperformed Sanders, including 16 of the past 21 contests before Tuesday's.
In the general election swing state of Florida, the biggest prize of the night with 219 pledged delegates, Biden was winning more than twice as many voters as Sanders after the vast majority of votes had been counted, amid a moderate increase in turnout compared to 2016, as projected by Edison Media Research. Results were still being tallied early Tuesday night in Illinois, which divvies up 155 delegates, and Arizona, which carried 67 delegates.
Historic conditions
Voters braved historic conditions in the three states that cast ballots a day after President Donald Trump requested that Americans stop congregating in groups of more than 10 people to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus, which has sequestered millions in their homes, closed businesses across the country and hammered the financial markets.
Reports of polling place disruptions – with unopened precincts, a dearth of cleaning supplies and long lines in some places – emerged across the country. Both candidates urged voters to take extra precautions.
The Sanders campaign told supporters that "going to the polls amid the coronavirus outbreak is a personal decision and we respect whichever choice voters make." Biden told voters that they should vote by mail or from curbside if possible.
"If you vote in person, please wash your hands, don't touch your face, and stay 6' from others in line," Biden tweeted.
Sanders 'continuing to communicate'
Sanders made no mention of the elections Tuesday night when he addressed the nation about his proposed responses to the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly before Florida closed the last of its polling places, Sanders offered a long list of responses to the viral outbreak that would cost about $2 trillion, he said, including a monthly $2,000 check for every American household for the duration of the crisis.
Signaling an intent to stay involved in the political conversation, Sanders directed Americans to his campaign website and concluded by saying, "I look forward to continuing to communicate with you to tell you where we are coming from, what our ideas are and look forward to hearing from you."
Sanders was not expected to speak publicly again Tuesday night, according to a campaign official.
Sanders and his wife, Jane, spent the day in Washington, where the Senate is working on relief packages to respond to the virus, according to a campaign official. Biden met with advisers and public health experts at his home in Delaware.
Voting in Ohio, the fourth state that was to cast ballots Tuesday, was delayed at the last minute by Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, as a result of the growing viral infection, despite a court ruling that voting should take place.