Birth control coverage for more than 120K at risk after ruling

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld most of a Trump administration regulation that would free employers from providing contraceptives to their employees if they have a religious or moral objection, potentially leaving more than 120,000 women with no coverage.
In the 7-2 decision, the court goes further than before in shielding companies, colleges and charities from the part of the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, that requires employers with more than 50 employees to pay the cost of preventive health care, including the full range of contraceptives.
The ruling is a clear win for the Trump administration and religious conservatives, but it is not a final victory. The case will return to an appeals court in Philadelphia, which had blocked the regulation but has not considered all of the possible procedural objections.
In the past, the court had ruled in favor of religious employers and private companies who claimed an exemption based on their religion, including the Hobby Lobby chain of craft stores. But then, the justices also upheld an accommodation proposed by the Obama administration under which the health insurers would step in and provide contraceptives for female workers. The insurers agreed to do so because providing birth control would cost less than paying for a pregnancy and delivery.
But some religious conservatives objected to that approach because it would make them "complicit in sin" if their insurers were involved in providing the contraceptives.
The Trump administration proposed a broader rule to cover more employers and exempt them entirely from the Obamacare regulation. The administration conceded the new regulation, if put into effect, could take away contraceptive coverage from 120,000 women or more.