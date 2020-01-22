Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Sunday pledged to narrow the wealth gap between black and white Americans.
Bloomberg is rising in public opinion polls as he uses his vast personal fortune to spend heavily on advertising nationwide.
But the billionaire former mayor of New York trails frontrunners Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren nationally and among African Americans, who make up about a quarter of Democratic voters.
Bloomberg said his plans would help one million black Americans become homeowners over 10 years, while also boosting the number of black-owned businesses. He pledged a $70 billion program to fight poverty in 100 disadvantaged neighborhoods.
“You don’t reverse hundreds of years of theft and exploitation only with some modern-day attempt to legislate equal rights,” Bloomberg said.
He called his plan the “Greenwood Initiative,” named after a prosperous black district in Tulsa that was razed in 1921 by a white mob which killed many dozens – and possibly hundreds – of blacks.