WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden signed off Thursday on a bipartisan agreement that would pump hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending into infrastructure projects across the country - handing him, if it passes congressional muster, a significant cross-party achievement and a top goal of his administration.
But Biden immediately pledged to abandon the compromise if Democrats on Capitol Hill do not simultaneously send him a sweeping package of Democratic spending priorities, opposed by most Republicans, to shore up the nation's social safety net.
"If this is the only thing that comes to me, I'm not signing it," Biden said of the bipartisan package on Thursday, shortly after triumphantly announcing the deal with Republican and Democratic senators outside the West Wing of the White House. "It's in tandem."
The comments underscored the complex legislative path ahead for Biden's infrastructure agenda, which will force Democratic leaders to keep nervous liberals at bay while attracting enough GOP support to satisfy the president's push for bipartisanship.
But on Thursday, both sides took a moment for a victory lap. The announcement featured a scene - highly unusual in recent years - of senators from both parties smiling and joking together. It also marked a signal moment for Biden's insistence, over strong disagreement from many in his own party, that bipartisanship is still possible.
More broadly, Biden has made it clear he believes the central mission of his presidency is to turn the page on the Trump era's divisiveness and show that democracy can work.
The bipartisan agreement, crafted by Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and eight others in the Senate, would spend $973 billion over five years or $1.2 trillion over eight years. Of that, $579 billion is new spending that was not already allocated through other projects, according to details released by the White House.
The new spending includes $312 billion for transportation projects, $55 billion for water infrastructure and $65 billion for broadband - figures hashed out by the five Democrats and five Republicans who had negotiated for weeks on the package.
That is nowhere near as sweeping as Biden's own infrastructure measure, which he detailed in April, and it essentially ignores his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which focuses on social safety-net programs that Biden characterizes as "human infrastructure."
"Neither side got everything they wanted in this deal," Biden said. "That's what it means to compromise, and it reflects something important, reflects consensus. The heart of democracy requires consensus."
The group of 10 senators had reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night after marathon negotiating sessions with three top White House officials: Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president; Louisa Terrell, legislative affairs director; and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.
The senators stressed that members of both parties had to let go of some much-desired provisions to reach a deal. "We all gave some to get some," Sinema said. "We are delighted to go back to the Hill and begin earning more support from Democrats and Republicans to get this bill across the finish line."
As Sinema suggested, the hard part is just beginning. The deal must survive attacks from the right that it is too costly and from the left that it is too meager. Some GOP leaders are also wary of giving Biden any bipartisan win ahead of the 2022 midterms.
Much of the debate will focus on whether the bill will be accompanied by Biden's "human infrastructure" package, encompassing programs such as paid leave and expanded education funding. If liberals, as seems likely, refuse to support Thursday's compromise unless it is accompanied by such a bill - and Republicans refuse to support it if it is - that could create a difficult path.
Neither Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., nor Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., endorsed the bipartisan agreement, although Schumer has said he is generally supportive of its concepts.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., one of the Republicans backing the bipartisan package, dismissed threats by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to block that package unless the Democrats-only bill passes as well.
If Democrats fail to pass their own bill, "and therefore the American people won't be able to enjoy the fruits of a bipartisan infrastructure bill which the president has endorsed - boy, those are pretty miserable politics for the speaker going into the midterm, aren't they?" Cassidy said.