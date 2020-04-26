Britain nears grim milestone of 20K deaths

LONDON – Close to 20,000 people have died in hospital in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the new coronavirus, data showed on Friday, as Britain approached a milestone it had hoped never to reach.
As the death toll rose relentlessly, speculation mounted that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself spent three nights in intensive care battling COVID-19 earlier this month, would soon get back to work after Pesident Donald Trump said he “sounded incredible” on the phone.
Whenever Johnson does return, he will face the conundrum of how to come out of a lockdown that is destroying swathes of the economy, while avoiding a deadly second wave of infections.
“In general, we’ll have to take decisions based on the best available scientific and health advice and it’s not going to be a case of choosing between the economy and public health,” Johnson’s spokesman said during a daily briefing.
The government has so far refused to discuss how it plans to ease the lockdown, but is coming under increased pressure to do so as evidence of economic disaster accumulates.
In the latest of a series of alarming signs, retail sales fell by the most on record in March. Even a surge in panic buying ahead of the lockdown was not enough to outweigh a plunge in sales of clothing and most other goods.
According to budget forecasters, the economy could be heading into its deepest recession in more than 300 years even after the finance ministry and the Bank of England rushed out a string of emergency stimulus measures.
The latest statistics on infections and deaths made even darker reading.
The number of people who have died in hospital across the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus has risen to 19,506, up by 684 in a day.
Britain has the fifth-worst official death toll in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, and government scientists have said that the death rate will only start to decline quickly in another couple of weeks.