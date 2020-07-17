LOS ANGELES – With the first day of school just weeks away, California campuses should be prepared to offer distance learning instead of in-person instruction if coronavirus conditions don't improve, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Wednesday.
Though decisions around opening are ultimately made at the local level, Thurmond said the safety of students, staff and instructors needs to be the top priority.
"I do think that, if school had to open tomorrow, most of our districts would open in distance learning," he said during a briefing. "And that is a decision that I think is a good decision if conditions don't change."
Some districts have already announced they will forgo on-campus instruction.
The Los Angeles Unified School District will continue with online learning until further notice because of the worsening coronavirus surge, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday. San Diego Unified announced the same morning that it, too, would be online-only for the start of the semester.
'We need to adapt and do so quickly'
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said Wednesday that, when it comes to how to reopen schools, "the safety of our children and school employees must come first."
"This virus is unpredictable so, unfortunately, we need to adapt and do so quickly," she said. "If a district is not able to comply with the safety protocols, and if there is too much community transmission, then it should continue with distance learning."
The ongoing discussion about what school will look like in the months ahead comes as California continues to lose ground in its battle against COVID-19.
The state reported its largest number of new infections in a single day Tuesday, hospitalizations hit a new high and deaths approached record levels.
The 11,142 cases recorded Tuesday were easily the most confirmed in any one day since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous record of 9,816 on July 9, according to data from The Times’ coronavirus tracker.
The state has now reported at least 9,000 new coronavirus cases in a day five times – all since July 7.