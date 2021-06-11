California drought has moved up wildfire season, PG&E says

LAKE MENDOCINO: A family walks across dry, cracked earth that used to be the bottom of Lake Mendocino on April 22, 2021, in Ukiah, California. As severe drought takes hold in California, the water level at Mendocino County's Lake Mendocino has dropped to a historic low of 43% capacity. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Tribune News Service