California sees record number of guns confiscated under 'red flag' law

GUNS: An investigation was underway on Thursday, April 1, following a mass shooting in Orange, California, that claimed the lives of four people, including a 9-year-old boy. Evidence markers and shell casings can be seen where 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez is suspected of killing four people in the courtyard of the building. California's so-called red-flag gun law, however, seems to be working in keeping guns out of the hands of unstable people. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS