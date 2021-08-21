With the delta variant still carving a distressing path through the state, California this week announced a tightening of its rules for large indoor events, which public health officials have long warned present particular risk of coronavirus transmission.
Under the updated guidance, which goes into effect Sept. 20, organizers of indoor events where at least 1,000 people are present will have to verify that all attendees have either been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative within the prior 72 hours.
California already requires such screenings for indoor events with crowds of at least 5,000.
Beyond widening the pool of events subject to verification requirements, state officials also announced that self-attestation, in which someone pledged that they were either vaccinated or had recently tested negative for coronavirus infection, is no longer an option.
The idea of vaccine verification, particularly in indoor public areas, has begun to gain steam of late as the state battles the latest coronavirus wave.