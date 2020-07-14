SAN FRANCISCO – The death toll from the coronavirus in California soared above 7,000 this weekend as the infection rate continued to worsen.
The rate at which coronavirus test results are coming back positive in California over the previous seven days has hit 7.97%. That's the highest number since April – a continuing sign that the coronavirus is spreading throughout the state, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis conducted Saturday.
A week ago, on July 4, the so-called positivity rate over the previous seven days was 7%; and the Saturday before that, on June 27, it was 5.9%. The positivity rate in Los Angeles County is even worse than the statewide figure. On Friday, the seven-day positivity rate was 10% in L.A. County; in late May, that rate fell to a low of 4.6%.
As of Sunday morning, California had recorded 7,030 deaths and 319,000 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had exploded in the state over the last month as businesses reopened and people got back to old routines. In response to the surge, the state ordered bars and in-restaurant dining closed in many parts of California.
Hospitalizations have also spiked, and in the last week so have deaths. California's death toll remain way behind other hot spots like New York (32,000) and New Jersey (15,000).
Los Angeles County health officials Saturday confirmed 2,916 new coronavirus cases and 57 more related deaths, as the region struggles with a surge of cases in the ongoing pandemic.
There are more than 2,000 people hospitalized with the virus, with 27% of those confirmed cases in intensive care and 18% on ventilators, officials said. It's a significant increase from the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen a month ago, according to the county Health Department.
L.A. County has identified 130,242 positive cases of the virus and seen a total of 3,793 related deaths. Officials have warned of the potential for exceeding hospital capacity if stricken patients have to start competing with others for a bed.