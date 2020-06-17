WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the Trump administration's challenge to a California "sanctuary" law, leaving intact rules that prohibit law enforcement officials from aiding federal agents in taking custody of immigrants as they are released from jail.
Only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito voted to hear the administration's appeal.
The court's action is a major victory for California in its long-running battle with President Donald Trump.
At issue was a clash between federal power and states' rights.
The Trump administration's challenge was launched by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He insisted California was unconstitutionally interfering with federal immigration enforcement. But the Supreme Court, in a decision written by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, has said state and local officials are not obliged to carry out federal enforcement. That state's rights doctrine appears to have prevailed. Even Trump's two appointees – Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – refused to hear the administration's appeal.
The court also refused to hear several cases involving gun rights and police immunity. The justices for now appear unready to reconsider past rulings that gave states ample authority to regulate guns and to shield police from lawsuits.
Gun rights advocates have been confident that the justices were ready to grant them the ability to carry guns in public. But so far, the court's majority has given state and local officials considerable leeway in deciding who may obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
In California, gun owners must show they have "good cause" to carry a gun, and law enforcement officials in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other urban areas do not grant many such permits.
The court had also been under pressure to reconsider the "qualified immunity" that shields police from many lawsuits involving excessive force. But Congress is also moving to reconsider this doctrine as a part of wide-ranging legislation on police reform. And for now, the justices appear unwilling to revisit the issue.