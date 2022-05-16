Can Congress still pass some of Biden’s climate ideas this year?

ENERGY: Juan Alcantara, left, intern/trainee, Sal Miranda, supervisor, and Lee Kwok, solar installer supervisor, of GRID Alternatives, a nonprofit, install solar panels that will generate 5 kilowatts of energy at a low-income home in Watts on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. A total of 15 327-watt panels were placed on the roof. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service