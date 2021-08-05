CDC announces new 60-day COVID-19 eviction moratorium

DC: From left, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Cori Bush celebrate outside the U.S. Capitol Building after an announcement that the White House intends to extend the eviction moratorium in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters