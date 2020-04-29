The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six symptoms of the novel coronavirus to its list, suggesting health experts are learning more about the growing number of ways physicians see the virus affecting patients.
The symptoms, which the CDC reports could appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, are:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Previously, the CDC listed just three known symptoms: shortness of breath, cough and fever.
Mario Ramirez, the former acting director of the Office of Pandemic and Emerging Threats under President Barack Obama, told The Washington Post that the frequency of symptoms in new diseases changes with time, even with recurring illnesses like season influenza. The recent additions, he said, reflect the CDC's confidence in stating: "we can say reliably that these six symptoms go with COVID-19."
Ramirez, who is also an emergency room physician, said that confidence stems in part from the growing number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in the United States. Local trends in symptoms, in conjunction with data from other countries, allow the CDC to present information that captures the right segment of the population for testing, he added.
"You don't want to list twenty-something symptoms, especially if half the population has those symptoms," Ramirez said. "You're trying to balance targeting the right people to come in for testing, so it must be specific."
The additions confirm what patients and doctors have been reporting anecdotally for weeks. In particular, the loss of taste or smell has been known to appear in patients since at least mid-March when a British group of ear, nose and throat doctors published a statement amid growing concern that it could be an early sign someone is infected but otherwise asymptomatic.
A study of European COVID-19 patients found between 85.6% and 88% of patients "reported olfactory and gustatory dysfunctions, respectively." In an Iranian study, 76% of COVID-19 patients who reported a loss of smell said it had a sudden onset. In many of the cases, anosmia, as it's called, appeared before other symptoms.