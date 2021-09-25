WASHINGTON - Millions of Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus appear poised to have the green light to get a booster dose - a shot aimed at fortifying their defenses against a highly transmissible variant that ignited a fourth deadly wave of illness.
The actions this week of two of the nation's major health agencies were set to open the newest chapter in the 18-month campaign to stop the coronavirus but not without tensions.
A recommendation Thursday from a panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention largely mirrored an authorization issued a day earlier by the Food and Drug Administration, with a call for a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people 65 and older, nursing home residents and people 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions six months after completing their second shot. The panel also said younger people, 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions, may assess their own risk and choose to get a booster if they want one.
But the CDC panel parted with the FDA on a pivotal issue: It declined to recommend a booster for people at risk of illness because of their job.
The FDA had authorized Pfizer boosters for several populations: people 65 and older; those 18 to 64 at high risk of severe illness; and those 18 to 64 years whose "frequent institutional or occupational exposure" to the coronavirus put them at high risk of COVID-19 complications, including teachers and health-care and grocery store workers whose jobs put them at risk.
The question about occupation exposure drew heated debate among the CDC advisers and was voted down, 9 to 6.
Could open the door wide
Pablo Sanchez, a pediatrician at Ohio State University, voted against it because he said it would open the door to anyone who wanted to get a vaccine.
"We might as well just say give it to anyone 18 and over," Sanchez said. "We have a really effective vaccine, and it is like saying that it is not working, and it is working."
Others, including Grace Lee, a pediatrician at Stanford University School of Medicine and chair of the panel, voted in favor of the recommendation, saying it would provide access to people who think they need the booster.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to accept most of the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, paving the way for tens of millions of adults to get a third Pfizer shot six months after completing the original two-shot regimen. Once the CDC signs off, the shots are expected to be available immediately at locations where the Pfizer vaccine is already being administered, including pharmacies, health departments, clinics and some doctor's offices.
Although the panel's action is not binding, CDC directors almost always accept the recommendation.
Several members said they thought the data did not necessarily support a booster for the general population, noting that the current vaccination regimen - two shots of the mRNA vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson product - continue to provide strong protection against hospitalization and death. They also noted that the best way to "move the needle" in curbing the pandemic is not with boosters but with getting the unvaccinated their first shots, said Helen Keipp Talbot, an infectious-diseases physician at Vanderbilt University.
Gerald Harmon, president of the American Medical Association, praised the CDC panel for its "thoughtful deliberations and recommendations."
With hospitalization rates 10 to 22 times higher in the unvaccinated compared with the vaccinated, he said in a statement, "our top priority should remain reaching those individuals who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19."
The AMA awaits further reviews of the evidence on booster doses for "adults at risk of occupational or environmental exposure, such as health care personnel, teachers, and other essential workers" which "we believe could help preserve our nation's health care capacity so we can continue providing care to our patients."
Exclusion of health care workers, teachers draws ire
But some clinicians reacted with swift criticism of the vote against recommending boosters for people at risk because of their jobs. Some doctors and public health officials pointed out that many health care workers and teachers would not be included under the advisory panel's recommendations. Some also noted the difference of opinion with the FDA. This week's decisions are sure to add to the confusion about who should get a booster, they said.
Criticism on social media was immediate, with doctors pointing out that health care workers and teachers would not be included under the advisory panel's recommendations.
Jonathan Reiner, a District of Columbia cardiologist, tweeted: "So a 25 yo smoker can get a booster but not an ICU nurse? The CDC ACIP committee is disconnected from reality. I suggest the members spend some time rounding in a COVID ICU and then decide whether it makes sense to withhold boosters from health care workers vaccinated 9 mos ago."