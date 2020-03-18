ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Monday one of its employee had tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first known employee at the federal agency with the respiratory illness.
Laboratory testing done at CDC confirmed this diagnosis. The employee is in good condition and is isolated to prevent spread of infection to others, according to the CDC. This individual was not involved in the COVID-19 response, has not been present in the CDC workplace since March 6, and was asymptomatic at that time. Staff working in the same unit are teleworking while the CDC completes a deep cleaning of the office space.
After developing symptoms, the individual "took the appropriate action and stayed home," according to the CDC. CDC said due to privacy concerns, no more information about the employee would be shared. CDC said it is "taking all necessary actions to protect the health and safety of its workforce." The CDC said it has been taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its workforce. And these steps include encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning CDC facilities, canceling large meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, and encouraging social distancing.
State health officials are now reporting 121 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia. The latest data released Monday from the Georgia Department of Public Health is a 22% increase from Sunday's confirmed cases, which totaled 99.
On Sunday, the CDC urged people across the country to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks to fight and try to contain the coronavirus outbreak. This includes festivals, parades, concerts and sporting events. The CDC said the recommendations do not apply to day to day operations of schools and businesses.