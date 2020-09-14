Charlottesville takes down Confederate statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Workers used a crane to lift a Confederate statue from its pedestal Saturday morning, as a community marred by racial violence three years ago took a major step in eliminating the divisive symbols of the Civil War.
Crowds cheered at a distance behind metal barricades as the bronze figure of a Confederate soldier known as "At Ready" was taken down after 111 years outside the Albemarle County courthouse.
Earlier, cheers went up from the gathering as bronze plaques came off the sides of the monument and a cannon was hoisted off the ground. The crowd - all wearing masks, many wearing blue Union Civil War caps - chattered and danced to music broadcast by a local radio station over the beeping sound of work trucks moving around the square.
The cheerful scene was, to many, a repudiation of the deadly violence of the Unite the Right rally staged by white supremacists here three years ago.
"This is a magnificent moment," said local community organizer Don Gathers, 61. "Much of the racial tension, strife and protest we're seeing across the country emanates from right here in Charlottesville. But now we're moving the needle in a positive way."
Albemarle County supervisors voted earlier this summer to take down the figure of a Confederate soldier outside their courthouse, which is located within the city of Charlottesville.
Known as "At Ready," the statue was not the focal point of the violent rally in 2017 that left one counterprotester dead. But it is a block away from the statue of Robert E. Lee that white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups said they were defending in the clash that endures as a symbol of the nation's racial divide.
Charlottesville's city council has voted to remove both Lee and a nearby monument to fellow Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, but a small group of Confederate supporters filed suit to save them. The case is headed to the Supreme Court of Virginia and could take months to be resolved.
In the meantime, armed individuals and militia groups have continued to make periodic "patrols" around all the Confederate figures in the area near the courthouse. Small clusters of police officers had stood at various points around the courthouse square early Friday evening, but the streets were quiet, apart from a few onlookers.