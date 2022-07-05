Cheney says panel could make Trump criminal referrals to DOJ

CAPITOL: Committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) talks with Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, after Hutchinson concluded her testimony during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 28, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters