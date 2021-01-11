Chicago teachers balk at reopening plan

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools will reopen for some students Monday for the first time since last spring amid an escalating clash between city officials, who are threatening to withhold pay from teachers who do not show up, and the powerful Chicago Teachers Union, which alleges that schools are not properly outfitted to combat the coronavirus.
Teachers who don't show up for work on Monday "will be deemed absent, without leave and will not be eligible for pay," said Janice Jackson, CEO of the nation's third-largest school district.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is determined to reopen schools Monday, starting a phased return to in-person learning, and that city officials are "doing everything we can to place safety in this pandemic at front and center."
But teachers, many of whom returned to classrooms last Monday to start to prepare, said they found conditions unacceptable and termed the demand for them to start teaching "heartless."
The situation sets up a potential showdown between a powerful teachers union that has a history of striking and a school district that is determined to open despite a rise in coronavirus cases.
Thad Goodchild, lawyer for the Chicago Teachers Union, said it is illegal if the district withholds pay for work being done remotely, as it has threatened to do, or if the district locks teachers out of Google Classroom so they are unable to virtual teach their students if they don't return in person.
Over the weekend, the union and district were continuing to meet, Goodchild said. If they can't come to agreement, he said, "all options are on the table." He said a strike was possible "if CPS and the mayor retaliate against the teachers who have been directed to report in person on Monday" but choose to stay remote.
Goodchild said the union hopes the district will "come to its senses" and hold off its plan until teachers, who are considered essential workers, can be vaccinated.
Jackson has said reopening is "not a measure we take lightly," adding that an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union is not necessary to reopen. "Operationally, we are prepared to open and we can conduct school on Monday," she said.