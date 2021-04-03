Child said he was going to watch cartoons; Instead, he opened his dad's gun safe

Editor's note: This story is adapted from "Children Under Fire: An American Crisis," which will be published March 30 by Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins. The book examines the devastating effects of gun violence on the nation's kids and offers a new way forward.
WEST PELZER, South Carolina - The boy knew where the key to the gun safe was. He had always known.
It was a balmy evening in summer 2014, just five days after Tyler Paxton celebrated his 11th birthday with chicken nuggets and meatballs. His dad, Jonathan, kept the key atop the safe it opened, never hiding it from his only child because he trusted Tyler. An avid shooter, Jonathan had taught his son how to fire guns and how to handle them safely.
That night, as Tyler's parents relaxed in front of the TV in the living room, the fifth-grader announced that he wanted to watch cartoons and headed to their bedroom, where he did something else instead. Tyler reached up and took the key, opened the cabinet door and pulled out a .357 magnum revolver with a snub nose. In a safe packed with rifles, it was the only loaded firearm.
Every day in America, children handle guns that they're not supposed to touch, and every day, they hurt people with them. Kids younger than two have killed siblings. Older children have shot friends, parents, neighbors, classmates and, thousands of times, themselves. And yet, after two mass shootings fuel a push for universal background checks and an assault weapons ban in Congress, few of America's political leaders are championing laws that protect children from accessing deadly weapons.
This is not a partisan issue. A 2019 poll by American Public Media found that 8 in 10 people in this country - including 7 in 10 Republicans - supported legislation mandating that guns be properly locked up when they're not in use. Such laws are proven to save lives and have never been more essential than they are right now.
Gun sales in the United States exploded during the coronavirus pandemic, a time when kids were confined inside their homes more than ever before. An analysis of publicly reported incidents from Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy group, found that the number of people killed by children in unintentional shootings between March and December of 2020 spiked 33%, from 97 deaths to 129, compared with the same period in 2019.
- - -
Tyler had been around guns all his life, but, to his parents, he seldom seemed interested.
Tyler was serious about the things he deemed important, and he took nothing more seriously than karate, which he earned a junior black belt in at age 10, and church, which he attended almost every Sunday, even when his mother and father didn't. Tyler brought his devotion home with him, too, requesting that he and his parents pray together each night before they went to sleep.
"Dear Lord," he always began when his turn came, and sometimes it took four or five minutes for him to reach "Amen."
"An old soul," relatives often called the boy, who named his beagle Johnny Cash. Still, Tyler was, in many ways, just a kid. He thought SpongeBob SquarePants was hilarious, and he could play Minecraft for hours.
He didn't get in trouble often, but when he did, his parents confiscated his many electronics, because nothing irritated him more than that. In a letter to Olivia, he once tried to head off any potential punishment. "I love you mom. You are the best Mom ever," he wrote, signing it "Love Tyler," before adding, "P.S. I made a 61 on my math test. I'm sorry."
Tyler adored Olivia, who had been a stay-at-home mom since he was an infant, but the boy most wanted to be like his dad, a bearded, thick-armed Army veteran who worked as an operations manager at an asphalt plant.
Jonathan taught him how to field and throw and hit a baseball, how to hook and clean a bass, and, as he got older, how to fire a gun.
As his 11th birthday approached in 2014, Tyler seemed as content as he'd ever been. He had lots of friends and was excelling at karate. He played in the ocean, ran on the beach with Johnny Cash, his beagle.
On the Sunday before he opened the safe, Tyler went to church, standing up to share prayer requests for a family friend who was having heart surgery and for his grandmother, whose husband had taken his own life, with a gun, two years earlier.
"She's still missing my Papa," he explained.
Then came July 25. The Paxtons picked up dinner from Taco Bell and brought it home, and after Tyler finished his nachos, he went to his parents' room. Sprawled on the bed in blue-jean shorts and a greenish-yellow tank top, he scrolled through YouTube on his mom's phone until the battery ran down. He briefly came out to the living room and showed Olivia a funny video of an otter trying to dig a snack out of a toolbox, then he plugged her phone into a charger.
"I'm gonna go watch cartoons," Tyler said, before he walked back to their bedroom.
There, he found his son, who was still breathing, and screamed for his wife to call 911.
This was the sort of violence people seldom talked about, or even considered, in communities like theirs, where guns are held dear - where they're ubiquitous in closets, dresser drawers and unsecured safes. Education, many people argued, was all that mattered, but now a boy educated on every aspect of what to do and what not to do with a gun was being cradled in the arms of his father, the pistol by his side, his blood pooling on the floor.
'We weren't able to save him'
"God, don't take my son," Jonathan prayed, but what he didn't say aloud, to God or to anyone else, was that an overwhelming sense of shame had already begun to take hold. "How's my wife gonna ever look at me the same?" he wondered, because, to him, this was his fault.
At the hospital, more than 50 people who knew Tyler from church prayed alongside his parents as they waited for an update. Then word came.
"We weren't able to save him," the doctor said, and the sound of wailing spread through the room. Jonathan braced for the blame.
Tyler had never acted depressed or been the victim of bullying, they said, and in a family that talked openly about feelings, they could not imagine that he wouldn't have spoken up if something was bothering him.
His parents wondered if he knew the gun was loaded or if he didn't comprehend the finality of death or if a thought about his grandfather's suicide had suddenly made him curious. No one could convince them that Tyler understood the consequences of pulling that trigger.
What they didn't know was that simply owning a gun significantly increased Tyler's chances of killing himself. In fact, a 2019 study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that the best predictor of a state's youth suicide rate is the proportion of homes that contain a firearm. Remarkably, one of the study's authors said, that single piece of data is a "far more accurate" indicator than the percentage of children in the state who have previously attempted suicide.
"There's this mythical idea that you can teach kids not to want to handle a gun. . . . You can't train or educate curiosity out of a little kid, and teenagers are impulsive, and they act without any thought to the future," said Denise Dowd, a physician and researcher who has treated more than 500 pediatric gunshot victims. "You have to separate the guns from the kids: the thing that does harm from the thing that's harmed."
A survey of 153 teenagers and young adults who survived suicide attempts found that a quarter of them tried to kill themselves within five minutes of deciding to. That makes easy access to guns considerably more dangerous than easy access to, say, a rope or a knife or a bottle of pills, all of which are far less deadly. Because of firearms' extreme lethality, they're responsible for half the nation's suicide deaths, and in the past two decades, nearly 10,000 children have used them to end their own lives.
So often lost in the debate about guns in America is that the most obvious and urgent step to protect kids from harm would do nothing to infringe on a person's right to buy or own one. If everyone in the United States locked up all their firearms today, researchers estimate, the number of gun-related accidental deaths and suicides among children and teenagers would drop by as much as a third.