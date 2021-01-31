TAIPEI, Taiwan (The Washington Post) - China on Friday accused Britain of turning Hong Kong residents into "second-rate" citizens as the country prepares to welcome tens of thousands of people fleeing Beijing's crackdown in the Asian financial center.
In a gesture set to inflame tensions between China and the United Kingdom, Beijing said that starting Sunday it would no longer recognize British National (Overseas), or BN(O) passports - a type of British nationality granted to residents of the former colony born before its 1997 handover to Chinese control.
Britain on Sunday begins accepting applications for a program that expands the rights of BN(O) holders, allowing them and their families to live and work in Britain and eventually seek citizenship. Some 5.4 million of Hong Kong's 7.5 million people are eligible, raising the prospect of a mass exodus.
Britain moved to open its doors after China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong, sharply curtailing political rights, which London said was a clear breach of the handover agreement. Human rights advocates say authorities are using the new powers to target democracy activists and government critics.
On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "immensely proud" of his country's "commitment to the people of Hong Kong."
"We have stood up for freedom and autonomy - values both the U.K. and Hong Kong hold dear," he said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded by saying China would no longer recognize the BN(O) as a travel document or proof of identification - a step it has been threatening for months. Criticizing Britain for "disregarding the fact that Hong Kong has been returned to China for 24 years," Zhao said Beijing reserved the right to take further action.
"The U.K. is plotting to turn a large number of Hong Kong people into second-rate U.K. citizens," he said, accusing Johnson's government of "violently" interfering in China's affairs.
In a statement following Zhao's comments, the Hong Kong government said the BN(O) passports, as of Jan. 31, cannot be used for immigration clearance and will not be recognized as a valid document in the territory.